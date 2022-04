Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Tucson, Arizona woman in Caldwell County on Friday afternoon, April 1st, and accused of multiple offenses.

Forty-six-year-old Carrie Taylor was accused of two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance as well as the felonies of endangering the welfare of a child and trafficking drugs. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on a 24-hour hold.

