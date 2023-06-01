Woman injured after crashing into storage building in Wheeling

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Omaha, Nebraska woman sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove hit a storage building in Wheeling on Thursday morning, June 1st.

An ambulance took 28-year-old Emerald Stuttle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The SUV traveled west on Highway 36 before it ran off the north side of the road. The vehicle then traveled across Route B, overturned, hit the storage building, and came to rest on its wheels.

The SUV was totaled and Stuttle was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

