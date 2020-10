A Caldwell County accident on Wednesday afternoon has injured a resident of Mirabile.

Aimee Neth was taken to the Liberty Hospital, with serious injuries, after the southbound car she was driving ran off Route D, at a curve in the road, and struck an embankment.

Neth was using a seat belt and the car received extensive damage in the wreck two miles south of Mirabile.

