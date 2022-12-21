Woman from Lancaster injured in Tuesday crash

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Lancaster woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove was struck by a pickup truck near Kirksville the morning of December 20th.

A private vehicle took 34 year old Lindsie Kelley to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon. No injuries were reported for the driver of the pickup, 73 year old Stanley Bissell of Baring.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 11 before the truck hit the rear of the SUV at Bullion Way four miles east of Kirksville. The SUV was totaled, and the pickup had moderate damage.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore safety devices.

Assistance was provided by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance District as well as the Kirksville Fire Department.

Related