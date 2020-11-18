Woman from Kenya pleads guilty in Missouri to marriage fraud

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Kenyan national pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in a marriage fraud conspiracy.

Fidelina Mwelu Mutisya, 61, of Winchester, Ohio, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lajuana M. Counts to one count of criminal conspiracy.

By pleading guilty, Mutisya admitted that she participated in a conspiracy to enter into fraudulent marriages for the purpose of circumventing federal immigration laws in exchange for money.

Mutisya entered into a fraudulent marriage to a United States citizen on June 22, 2007, for the sole purpose of acquiring permanent resident status. She paid her citizen spouse $1,000 at the time of the wedding and approximately $100 per month afterward until the immigration process was complete. Mutisya admitted that she filed a form with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services falsely representing that her marriage was valid. She also advised her citizen spouse to continue to tell investigators that the marriage was legitimate and to never disclose she paid him for the marriage.

Mutisya, who was admitted to the United States on a visitor (B-1) visa, is a lawful resident. A felony conviction may have consequences with respect to her immigration status. Under federal law, a broad range of crimes are removable offenses, including the offense to which she pleaded guilty; however, removal and other immigration consequences are the subjects of a separate proceeding.

Mutisya’s fraudulent marriage was arranged by Delmar Dixon of Kansas City, Missouri, who was convicted in a separate but related case. Dixon was sentenced on July 13, 2017, to three years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Daly. It was investigated by Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

