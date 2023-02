WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Shawnee, Kansas was injured Tuesday evening in an accident three miles west of Chillicothe.

Fifty-six-year-old Teena Hines was taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with minor injuries.

The westbound car struck a pile of asphalt, drove off old Highway 190, and struck a pile of dirt.

The vehicle was demolished and Hines was wearing a seat belt.

Related