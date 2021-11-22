Woman from Iowa injured in crash on Interstate 35

An Iowa resident was injured early Sunday evening in an Interstate 35 accident approximately one mile south of Pattonsburg.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiffany Mallek of Ankeny, Iowa received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Liberty Hospital.

The minivan driven by Mallek and a pickup operated by 43-year-old Laura Beerbower of Mount Ayr, Iowa were northbound on I-35 when the minivan was struck in the rear. The impact caused the minivan to go off the east of the highway and came to rest in a ditch. The pickup came to a controlled stop.

Vehicle damage was listed as moderate for the minivan and minor for the pickup. Both drivers were using seat belts.