Woman from Iowa injured in crash on I-35 in Daviess County

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa woman sustained injuries when the car she drove ran off the road in Daviess County on Thursday afternoon February 24.
An ambulance transported 26-year-old Maria Sandoval-Diaz to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
The car traveled south on Interstate 35 before reportedly losing control at the 76.2-mile marker, running off the right side of the road, and striking a bridge.
The vehicle received moderate damage and the Patrol reported the driver wore a seat belt.
The Pattonsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.