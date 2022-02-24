Woman from Iowa injured in crash on I-35 in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa woman sustained injuries when the car she drove ran off the road in Daviess County on Thursday afternoon February 24.

An ambulance transported 26-year-old Maria Sandoval-Diaz to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The car traveled south on Interstate 35 before reportedly losing control at the 76.2-mile marker, running off the right side of the road, and striking a bridge.

The vehicle received moderate damage and the Patrol reported the driver wore a seat belt.

The Pattonsburg Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

