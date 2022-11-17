Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th.

Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old James Miner of Lucas, Iowa.

The motorhome traveled south on Interstate 35 before it ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. The towed unit came unhitched and came to rest on its side on the right side of the road.

The motor home continued south before coming to a controlled stop, receiving minor damage.

The driver and passenger both wore seat belts.