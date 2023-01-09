Woman from Humphreys seriously injured in crash on Highway 6

Local News January 8, 2023 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A resident of Humphreys was hurt when a car overturned off Highway 6 west of Humphreys.

The driver, 42-year-old Lisa Ardnt, was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with serious injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday night nearly two miles west of Humphreys as the westbound car went off the right side of Highway 6, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The vehicle was demolished and it was unknown whether Arndt was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol accused Ms. Ardnt of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, and having no driver’s license.

