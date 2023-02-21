Woman from Humphreys arrested in Sullivan County to be extradited to Grundy County

Local News February 21, 2023 KTTN News
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Humphreys woman on an allegation of failure to obey a judge’s order, on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

Fifty-five-year-old Michelle Dalton was arrested in Sullivan County on February 21st. She was to be transported to Grundy County on February 21st.

Dalton is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.

Court information indicates her original charge stemmed from April 2022.

