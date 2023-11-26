Woman from Hale injured when pickup slides and overturns on snow covered Highway 36

GMC pickup accident or crash news graphic
An accident occurred on Highway 36, approximately two miles east of Cameron, Missouri, at 6:49 p.m. on November 25, 2023. The incident involved a 2005 GMC Canyon, which was traveling eastbound when it began to slide, eventually overturning off the north side of the highway.

The driver of the GMC Canyon, identified as Jon L. Harman, 63, from Chillicothe, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. 

A passenger in the vehicle, Karen L. Wood, 64, from Hale, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Wood was not wearing a seat belt when the accident occurred. She was promptly attended to by emergency responders and transported to North Kansas City Hospital by the Cameron Ambulance for medical treatment.

The vehicle suffered total damage and had to be towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Cameron Fire Department and Trooper B.T. Quiring, responded to the accident scene.

