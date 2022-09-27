Woman from Chula charged with manslaughter has case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Chula woman charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter had her case certified to Division One of Livingston County Circuit Court on September 26th.

47-year-old Brandi Lynn Glosser voluntarily waived a preliminary hearing. She is scheduled for an arraignment on October 6th. Glosser has also been charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance.

Glosser and 46-year-old Daisy Lee Maddox of Brookfield are accused of selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died.

Maddox has also been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance. She is next scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 6th for a plea or trial setting.

Probable cause statements say text and Facebook messages indicate the woman who overdosed was to pick up some illegal narcotics from Glosser and Maddox at Glosser’s residence the night of March 1st. The woman died the next morning despite being given chest compressions, the administration of two Narcan doses, and other life-saving techniques.