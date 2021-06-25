Woman from Arkansas life flighted to Kirksville after crashing ATV near Green City

An Arkansas resident was injured Thursday evening when she jumped from an all-terrain vehicle before it struck a tree. The accident occurred on private property along Route AA, eight miles northeast of Green City.

Fifty-nine-year-old Laurie Black of Scotland, Arkansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries.

A trooper said Black lost control of the ATV while traveling down a hill and jumped from the machine before it hit a tree.

Black was not using safety equipment.

