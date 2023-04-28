Woman driving southbound in the northbound passing lane on Interstate 29 killed in crash near Savannah

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri accident on Thursday afternoon has taken the life of a Maryville woman. She was driving the wrong way on Interstate 29 in Andrew County at the 54-mile marker, seven miles from Savannah.

Seventy-four-year-old Sally Burgher was pronounced dead at the scene by the Andrew County Coroner. Her body was taken to the Price Funeral Home in Maryville.

Troopers report Burgher was driving southbound, in the northbound passing lane, when her car collided with an oncoming sports utility vehicle. Both vehicles traveled off the left side of the I-29 into the median.

The driver of the SUV and a passenger, 64-year-old Bruce Rowe and 70-year-old Carol Rowe from Kansas City were taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph. Injuries were listed as moderate for the driver and minor for the passenger.

The car was demolished and the SUV received extensive damage. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Assistance was provided to the Missouri State Highway Patrol by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department and Andrew County EMS.

