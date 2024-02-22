Woman charged with vehicle tampering, fleeing police in Brookfield

Share To Your Social Network

A Kansas City woman faces charges in Linn County for felony first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle following an alleged law enforcement chase in Brookfield on February 20.

Court records indicate that 31-year-old Aubrey Rene Buckler is charged with felony resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, in addition to misdemeanors for speeding beyond the limit and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On February 22, she pleaded not guilty. Her bond was set at $25,000, cash or surety, with a stipulation of no contact with the purported victim. A bond hearing is scheduled for February 26.

According to a probable cause statement from Brookfield Police Sergeant Tyler Wieberg, he noticed a vehicle with its passenger-side headlight out. Activating his emergency lights and siren, he attempted to stop the vehicle, however, Buckler reportedly began to stop, only to then accelerate southward, disregarding a stop sign. The chase concluded when she stopped in the 700 block of South Brunswick Street, where she was apprehended.

The probable cause statement further mentions that the vehicle was reported stolen from Kirksville earlier that day. Additionally, a bag containing a white residue, which tested positive for methamphetamine, was reportedly found inside the vehicle.

