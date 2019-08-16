Woman arrested in Harrison County following crash, accused of DWI

A Kansas City woman was arrested following a single-vehicle crash early Thursday evening in rural Harrison County.

Ms. Morgan received minor injuries in the accident seven miles east of Bethany and was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The car was northbound when it traveled off the east side of Route OO and crossed through a fence line before coming to a stop on an embankment.

The highway patrol accused 51-year-old Tanya Morgan of driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving. She was taken to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-hour hold.

Morgan was using a seat belt and the car received moderate damage.