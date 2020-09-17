Woman arrested after high-speed chase through three counties pleads “Not Guilty”

A Saint Louis woman entered a plea of not guilty in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday, September 17th after her arrest Wednesday, September 16th in connection with an alleged high-speed pursuit that began in Carroll County and ended in Linn County.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stephanie Diane Byrd has been charged with felony resisting arrest detention or stop by fleeing – creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person. She was referred to a public defender for representation.

After consideration of arguments at her initial appearance, the court amended her bond to 10% allowed and Supervision Services. Bond was previously set at $15,000 cash only. The case was continued to September 30th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reported his office was called to assist a Carroll County deputy to attempt to stop a northbound white sport utility vehicle allegedly driving in excess of 100 miles per hour and being dangerous to other motorists. Cox attempted to stop the vehicle after it reportedly sped across the Grand River Bridge construction site on U. S. Highway 65 going 60 miles per hour in a 35 zone while highway workers were present.

The vehicle’s motor apparently blew after it entered into Linn County, and it slowed to a stop about eight miles east of the Meadville Junction.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares