Woman and child from Carrollton injured when car hydroplanes off roadway

A woman and child from Carrollton received what the highway patrol called minor injuries when the car they were in hydroplaned and traveled off Highway 65 in Pettis County.

Tuesday mornings’ accident at 7:20 am injured 28 year old Joylynn Allard and a six year old boy. Both persons, who were using safety devices, were taken by emergency medical services to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

When the car left the highway, a trooper reported it struck an embankment and overturned onto its top. Vehicle damage was extensive.

