Woman airlifted to Columbia hospital after crashing east of Macon

An early Sunday morning accident involved a 2007 Chevrolet Impala on Route PP, three miles east of Macon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Brook C. McEwen, 24, of Macon, Missouri, sustained serious injuries. McEwen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. She was transported by Air Evac to University Medical Center for treatment.

The vehicle was extensively damaged and was towed by Still’s Towing. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Fire Department, and Macon County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

