Galt woman accused of assaulting officer surrenders to authorities

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Galt woman turned herself in on September 10th, facing two felony charges. Cassie Lynn Allnutt, 44, has been charged with third-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Allnutt posted a $30,000 cash-only bond and is under the supervision of North Missouri Court Services. She was scheduled to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on September 10th.

According to court documents, Allnutt is accused of causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer on August 11th. The documents allege that she struck the officer in the chest with a closed fist and kicked the officer in the back. The identity of the officer has not been released.

Additionally, Allnutt is accused of resisting arrest by using physical force and failing to comply with commands.

