Wolf Showpig Bonanza Weekend held at Litton Agriculture Campus

The Litton Agriculture Campus – MW Jenkins Expo Building recently hosted three swine shows and three lamb shows. There were approximately 1060 head of hogs shown during the two-day event and 224 head of lambs. The Wolf Showpig Bonanza was sponsored by the Chillicothe FFA Alumni with 420 head of hogs at the show.

The sponsors of this show were Platinum Sponsor – Show Stock Outfitters; Gold Sponsor – American Family Insurance-JR Reid Agent (Concordia, Sweet Springs, and Sedalia), BTC Bank, Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, Chillicothe State Bank, Chula Farmers Coop, FCS Financial Group – Mitzi Winder, Genter Show Stock, Grand River Technical School – Jayme Caughron-Director and Adam Wolf-Assistant Director, Hutchinson & Company, Investors Community Bank, Lance Martin Show Pigs, Rafter C Online Auctions, Sydenstricker John Deere-Chillicothe, Wolf Brothers, Wolf Farms, Woodworth Manufacturing; Silver Sponsor – Copeland Development & Construction, DQ Precision Planting & Tillage, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott – Chillicothe, Farm Bureau Insurance – Joe Neptune, Farmers Electric Cooperative, GFG Ag Services, LLC., H.E. Smith Company, Hinnen Hauling & Construction, LLC., Remington & Riggin Isaacs, Rusty Black – MO State Representative, Trans Ova Genetics; Bronze Sponsor – Butterfield’s Grain & Associates, Inc., Chillicothe Animal Hospital, Chuck’s Pest Control, Curtis Show Pigs, Grand River Livestock Market, Jim’s Welding & Construction, LLC., Price & Johnson Insurance, T&R Soil Service.

The results of the show were Supreme Gilt to Olivia Loges, Reserve Supreme Gilt went to Olivia Loges, 3rd Overall Gilt went to Remington Isaacs, 4th Overall Gilt went to Macy Johnson, and 5th Overall Gilt went to Bryce Romine. Supreme Barrow went to Brylee Williams, Reserve Supreme Barrow went to Garrett Wolf, 3rd Overall Barrow went to Alyssa Reed, 4th Overall Barrow went to Drew Jacobson, and 5th Overall Barrow went to Drew Jacobson.

Showmanship results at the event include the Champion Novice Showmanship award presented to Truman Wilson, Reserve Novice Showmanship went to Rigging Isaacs, Runner-up Novice Showmanship went to Karsen Parrish, 4th Runner-up Novice Showmanship went to Waylon Nolting, 5th Runner-up Novice Showmanship went to Kalli Parrish; Champion Junior Showmanship went to Tyne Wilson, Reserve Junior Showmanship went to Callie Jennings, Runner-up Junior Showmanship went to Tate Mikus, 4th Runner-up Junior Showmanship went to Lydia Nolting, 5th Runner-up Junior Showmanship went to Clayton Jennings; Champion Intermediate Showmanship went to Tate Welch, Reserve Intermediate Showmanship went to Ryan Rounsavall, Runner-up Intermediate Showmanship went to Newt Hodge, 4th Runner-up Intermediate Showmanship went to Payden Nolting, 5th Runner-up Intermediate Showmanship went to Drew Welch; Champion Senior Showmanship went to Alyssa Reid, and Reserve Senior Showmanship went to Kaycee Vandiver, and Runner-up Senior Showmanship went to Zach Trout, 4th Runner-up Senior Showmanship went to Anna Kate Link, and 5th Runner-up Senior Showmanship went to Marlena Long.

The Crossroads Classic hosted a swine show and a lamb show held on Sunday, May 13, 2018, and hosting320 head of swine and 60 head of lambs.

The Princeton FFA Jackpot Show hosted a swine show on Sunday, May 13, 2018, and had 320 head of swine. The two lamb shows, Missouri Club Lamb Futurity had approximately 60 head and the Youth Lamb Show which had approximately 104 head, were held on May 12, 2018, were Sponsored by the Missouri Lamb Breeders Associations.

