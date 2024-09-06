WLX Western Logistics Express relocates headquarters to Kansas City, creating 76 jobs

Share To Your Social Network

WLX | Western Logistics Express, an asset-backed supply chain management company, announced its decision to relocate to a new headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. The move is expected to create 76 new jobs, bolstering the local economy.

Since its founding, WLX | Western Logistics Express has grown steadily, recently outgrowing its previous Kansas City location. The new headquarters, located downtown at Crown Center Plaza, spans over 20,000 square feet. This move will provide a modern, open-floor workspace that can accommodate up to 175 employees.

Tori Blake, Chief Financial Officer and co-owner of WLX | Western Logistics Express, expressed her excitement about the relocation. “With support from the Missouri Works Program, we are ready to fuel economic growth and unlock fresh possibilities for our company and the Kansas City community,” said Blake. “This partnership enables us to expand operations, create jobs, and contribute to Missouri’s economic development. Being named one of Kansas City Business Journal’s best places to work and one of Inc’s 1,660 fastest-growing companies in America is a testament to our dedication. We are thrilled for the promising prospects ahead.”

The newly added jobs at WLX | Western Logistics Express will offer wages above the county average. The downtown location also offers easy access to amenities and transportation options, making it a prime location for employees.

The Missouri Works program, which provides companies access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation, will play a key role in supporting this expansion for WLX | Western Logistics Express.

About WLX | Western Logistics Express

WLX | Western Logistics Express is a supply chain management organization with a commitment to integrity and customer service. Supported by dedicated tractors, trailers, and driver capacity, WLX | Western Logistics Express offers 24/7 real-time tracking through its state-of-the-art electronic logging technology. As part of the R&R Family of Companies, WLX continues to grow as one of the leading supply chain managers in the country.

For more information, visit the WLX | Western Logistics Express website. wlxtrans.com.

