With Missouri Day Marching Festival to be held virtually, Missouri Day Festival Parade has been canceled

Due to concerns with the recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Grundy county, and the announcement the Marching Band Festival will be held virtually rather than live, the Trenton Rotary Club has announced it has canceled the Missouri Day Festival Parade.

Parade Committee Co-chairman Brian Upton said that until recently, the club had been making plans to hold the parade on October 17th. At its meeting Thursday, Rotary members voted to cancel the parade out of concern for the safety of the entries as well as persons who gather to watch it.

The Missouri Day Parade includes high school marching bands from many other schools which, coupled with visitors from the other areas, expands the number of people in Trenton.

Upton stated with COVID numbers seeing a spike in recent days, club members decided the safety of the community, as well as those who would be coming to town to attend the parade, should be the first consideration. Without appearances by the marching bands, Upton said Rotary could not present what he called a quality parade for the viewers.

Planning is underway for the 2021 Missouri Day Parade.

