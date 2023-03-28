With her term ending, Linda Crooks reflects on her time in office as Trenton’s Mayor

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

With her four-year term coming to an end in April, Linda Crooks took some time during Monday night’s Trenton City Council meeting to reflect on “good things” that have happened in Trenton during her time as Mayor.

She began by congratulating the NCMC Lady Pirates for 7th place in the National Junior College Division II women’s basketball tournament, for receiving the sportsmanship award, and for having Nora Ford selected to the all-tournament team.

On Sunday, Mayor Crooks attended the re-dedication ceremony for Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Major John Hack who is buried at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Trenton. The Mayor issued a proclamation to the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, recognizing March 26th as National Medal of Honor Day in Trenton. The Congressional Medal is the highest individual award for valor in action against an enemy force. Crooks said only 78 have been honored in Missouri. The mayor said she was very honored and proud to represent the city at Sunday afternoon’s ceremony.

In remarks made to the city council, Crooks said she wanted her term as Mayor to focus on safety, businesses, infrastructure, and quality of life. She cited downtown business growth, Main Street Trenton events like the Peterson Farm brothers concert, new Orscheln and Dollar General stores, the motel and cottages, Nestle’s line expansion; 17th Street Bridge, fire training tower, the asphalt plant, new NCMC dorms, Performing Arts Center, Mid America Music Festival, Arts Alive, and voter approval of the lodging and use taxes in Trenton.

Related