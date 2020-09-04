With continued spread of COVID-19, Wright Memorial Hospital, Hedrick Medical Center, revise visitor guidelines

With the continued spread of COVID-19, Hedrick Medical Center and Wright Memorial Hospital have revised their visitor guidelines to further protect patients and care team members.

The new visitor guidelines fall in line with the Saint Luke’s Kansas City area hospitals as ‘Level 4 Restricted.’

Level 4 Restricted visitor guidelines restrict visitors to one visitor per patient per day, no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14.

Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms.

No visitors will be allowed in the Emergency Departments. Exceptions to this restriction will be made for patients under 18 or for patients who are cognitively impaired.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, both hospitals report taking extra precautions with the safety of patients, visitors, and staff in mind with mandatory masking and screening upon arrival.

