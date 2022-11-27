Winterfest set for December 3rd in Unionville

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Winterfest will be held on the Unionville Square on December 3rd.

A children’s story time will be at the library from 4:30 to 5 pm. The lineup for the Parade of Lights will start at the park at 4:30. Judging will be at 5 o’clock. There will be trophies for first through third place. The Putnam County R-1 band will lead the parade at 5:15. It will travel south to Highway 136, go east to the square, exit onto 17th Street, go north on Oak, and come back to the park. Entries are invited to circle back and park on the square for viewing.

Visits with Santa will be in the library meeting room, and carnival games will be on the east side of the square after the parade.

The Unionville Rotary Club will sponsor a living windows contest around the square from 6 to 7 o’clock. Participants can recreate a movie scene, spiritual story, or Norman Rockwell painting. Two trophies will be awarded: one for the judge’s choice and the other for the people’s choice. Voting for the People’s Choice Award will be at the PC Cafe. Enter the living windows contest by contacting the Keedy Law Office at 660-947-7301 or Mary Comstock at 660-626-6443.

There will also be live music from 6 to 7 o’clock. Theresa Hammett will be at the museum, Shelby Daniel will perform at Medicine Creek Furniture, and the Good News Community Choir will sing at the Bixler.

A memorial ceremony will be at the museum at 7:15. An art show and a silent auction at the library will end at 8 o’clock.

Winterfest in Unionville on December 3rd will also include a holiday planter contest. Voting for a People’s Choice Award will be at the PC Cafe.

Food and vendors will be around the square.