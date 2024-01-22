Winter Weather Advisory starts tonight across north Missouri counties

Share To Your Social Network

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to noon Tuesday for parts of north, northeast, and northwest Missouri. The National Weather Service warns of freezing rain and drizzle expected during this period, with ice accumulation ranging from a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch.

The areas set to be affected include:

Caldwell

Clinton

Daviess

De Kalb

Gentry

Grundy

Harrison

Mercer

Putna.m.

Schuyler

Sullivan

Worth

Travel conditions may become difficult, and the hazardous weather could impact Tuesday morning’s commute. Additionally, fog and drizzle might reduce visibility to around 1 mile overnight. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling and to prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions, residents can call 511.

The forecast for tonight includes a slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., transitioning to rain or freezing rain between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m., followed by rain after 4 a.m. Patchy fog is also expected, with a low of around 33 degrees. Winds will shift from southeast to east after midnight, with a 90% chance of precipitation and less than a tenth of an inch of ice accumulation.

Tuesday’s weather is likely to bring rain, mainly before 9 a.m., with areas of fog before 11 a.m. and patchy fog reappearing after the noon hour. Freezing fog is widespread between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The day will remain cloudy, with a high near 38 degrees and an east wind turning north in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%, with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch expected.

Related