Winter Weather Advisory issued for Monday, February 11, 2019

The weather in Missouri over the last week has included just about every form of precipitation.

The Weather in northern Missouri over the last 10 days has seen extremely cold temperatures followed by a weekend of temperatures in the fifties with near normal temperatures into last week. Mother Nature has once again waved her magic wand and called for more wintry weather.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to develop over the area late tonight and spread northward through all of northern Missouri. Periods of light freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow will transition into rain Monday morning along the Missouri river, with this transition zone lifting northward through the day Monday.

Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 6 am Monday, February 11 to midnight Monday night.

Mixed precipitation expected with total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch expected. Those who must commute on the roadways should plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.

Counties in the advisory area include:

Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan. Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.