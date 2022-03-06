Winter Weather Advisory issued for many northern Missouri counties north of Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 pm Sunday evening until 6 am Monday morning for the following counties in northern Missouri.

Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

Counties in far northeastern Missouri will fall under the Winter Weather Advisory at 10 pm. Those counties include:

Scotland and Clark counties.

Rain is expected to change over to snow Sunday night into Monday from northwest to southeast. Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be possible north of a line from North Kansas City to Kirksville line with a trace to an inch expected south of that line.

Snow is expected to exit the area by the Monday morning commute but roads may remain slick.

