Winter Weather Advisory Issued for a majority of the Green Hills Region in north Missouri

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Noon on Thursday, February 9, 2023

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service calls for rain and snow to continue in north Missouri until noon today. A total of 1 to 3 inches of snow is forecast to fall. Snow will transition to rain as the day progresses as the predicted high is 41 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the following counties until Noon on February 9, 2023:

Adair, Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan counties.

Road conditions in north Missouri are deteriorating as snow continues to fall. The latest report from the MoDOT travelers map shows many roads in northwest Missouri are already snow-covered at 5:30 am. With snow continuing to fall, roads will become snow-covered as the weather system moves east-northeast across the Green Hills Region.

