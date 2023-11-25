Winter Weather Advisory issued for a large portion of north Missouri, effective at noon on Saturday

Local News November 24, 2023November 24, 2023 KTTN News
Winter Weather Advisory News Graphic
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a significant portion of Missouri, effective from noon Saturday to 3 a.m. CST Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for any amount of freezing rain, or when 2 to 4 inches of snow (alone or in combination with sleet and freezing rain), is expected to cause a significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.

Residents in the affected areas can expect snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The advisory covers north-central, northeast, northwest, and west-central Missouri.  The latest weather forecast for north Missouri, from the National Weather Service, is available at this link.

 

snow coverage probability
Click or tap to enlarge

 

 

The anticipated snowfall is expected to create slippery road conditions. Motorists are advised to exercise caution, slow down, and remain vigilant while traveling during the advisory period.

The advisory extends to several counties, including Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, De Kalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Jackson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Schuyler, Sullivan, and Worth counties.

Travelers and residents in these areas should stay informed and prepare for winter driving conditions. Road conditions may be checked on the Missouri Department of Transportation Traveler’s map, which is updated regularly.

 

accumulatting snow
Click or tap to enlarge

 

 

