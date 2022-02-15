Winter Storm Watch issued for counties in north Missouri as system with rain, snow, sleet and ice approaches on Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Wintry storm chances will increase from late Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. Rain is likely on Wednesday with that rain changing over to a mix Wednesday night and eventually snow on Thursday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible with total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch possible. Winds strong as well and could gust as high as 35 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Due to the conditions outlined, the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a Winter Storm Watch that will go into effect on Wednesday afternoon at 3 pm and expire on Thursday evening at 6 pm. Counties included in the watch area are:

Schuyler, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Sullivan, Adair, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Macon, Platte, Clay, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Jackson, Lafayette, Saline, Howard, Cass, and Johnson counties.

Stay tuned to your local radio station for updates on the weather forecast as the National Weather Service is unsure of the storm track at this time, and the weather forecast will change as the information develops.

