Upcoming winter storm prompts Winter Storm Warning in northern Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Winter Storm is set to track through northern Missouri tonight (Wednesday) through Friday Morning.

Accumulating Snowfall is expected tonight through early Friday morning with the greatest Snowfall into west and northwest Missouri. Periods of moderate to heavy bands of snowfall are possible.

Depending on the track of the storm, residents may find their Thursday morning commute impacted. If several inches of snowfall occurs, drivers should leave early and slow down.

The current weather forecast can be seen at this link.

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued two alerts for this system. For residents living in counties along the Iowa/Missouri border, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, and will go into effect at 9 pm Wednesday evening, and run through Friday morning, March 11 at 6 am. A total of 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for areas in the Winter Weather Advisory.

Counties included in the Winter Weather Advisory are:

Adair

Atchison

Harrison

Howard

Macon

Mercer

Nodaway

Putnam

Randolph

Schuyler

Sullivan

Worth

For residents living in counties that the National Weather Service believes will receive heavier bands of snowfall, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued and will go into effect at 9 pm Wednesday evening, March 9th, and run through Friday morning, March 11th at 6 am. A total of 5 to 7 inches of snow is forecast for areas in the Winter Storm Warning.

Counties included in the Winter Storm Warning are:

Andrew

Buchanan

Caldwell

Carroll

Cass

Chariton

Clay

Clinton

Daviess

De Kalb

Gentry

Grundy

Holt

Jackson

Johnson

Lafayette

Linn

Livingston

Platte

Ray

Saline

Should the need arise, drivers can check road conditions on the MoDOT Travelers Map. Those commuting also need to remember that MoDOT is short-staffed and at this time may require longer periods to blade primary and secondary roads.

Related