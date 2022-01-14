Winter storm to roll through northern Missouri on Friday and Friday night

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has provided new information Friday morning on the upcoming storm that will track through northern Missouri Friday and Friday night.

The weather service on Thursday had originally issued a Winter Weather Advisory for counties along the Iowa/Missouri border; however, on Friday morning the Winter Weather Advisory has shifted to the south while a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for some counties along the Iowa/Missouri border extending to the south and east.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 6 pm this evening and run through noon on Saturday for the following counties:

Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Nodaway, and Worth counties. Residents in those counties can expect a total snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 3 pm Friday and continue until noon on Saturday for the following counties:

Adair, Macon, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, and Sullivan Counties. Residents in the warned area can expect a total snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches.

Residents in both areas of the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning can expect slippery road conditions as the storm builds in strength. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility so use caution and plan extra time if traveling through the warned areas. Snow is expected to continue through the day Saturday before ending from north to south during the afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation provides a traveler information map indicating current road conditions. The map is updated frequently and is available 24-hours per day. Road conditions can be obtained by phone at 888 – ASK MODOT (275-6636).

The forecast for your area may be obtained on the National Weather Service website.

