Winter events at Crowder State Park December 20th and 21st

Take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holidays at Crowder State Park December 20 and 21 where you can relax with a Christmas story, snacks, and a hike.

At 2 p.m., December 20, children of any age are invited to the park’s Camp Grand River Recreation Hall for a Christmas nature story and craft. Hot cocoa and a snack will be served to participants. Children must be accompanied by an adult to this free event.

On December 21, the park will offer a guided hike to welcome the first day of winter. Meet park staff at Shelter 3 parking lot at 9 am for a three-mile guided hike on a portion of Tall Oaks Trail and River Forks Trail. Winter is a great time to hike the trails and see the topography of Crowder State Park. Participants should dress for the weather and terrain.

Crowder State Park is located in northern Missouri, off Highway 65 and west of Trenton off Highway 146. For more information about the event, call Crowder State Park at 660-359-6473.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares