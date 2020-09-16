Winston woman injured in crash on Interstate 35

Local News September 16, 2020 John Anthony
Accident-Crash graphic

A Winston resident was injured Tuesday night in an Interstate 35 accident that happened in Clay County.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate for 41-year-old Margaret Harryman of Winston who was taken by emergency medical services to the Research Hospital of Kansas City.

Harryman was pulled from the shoulder into the right lane of northbound traffic when her car was struck from behind by a large truck. The driver of the Freightliner was 45 year old Edward Kaushas of Pittston, Pennsylvania.

Both occupants were using seat belts. The car was demolished while the truck received minor damage in the 9:15 Tuesday night crash.

John Anthony

About John Anthony

John started working for KTTN Radio in the 1970s as a news reporter. He has been with the station for many years, and when Marvin Luehrs, then owner of KTTN, decided to retire John purchased the station. John is Married to Carol Anthony who also works for KTTN as the Traffic Director.