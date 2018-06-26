Winston woman dies after car strikes tree inside Wallace State Park

A resident of Winston died after being injured when according to the highway patrol, a car she was driving traveled off a wet road and struck a tree inside Wallace State Park. The highway patrol reports 61-year-old Margaret Welton was pronounced dead at 1 o’clock Monday at Cameron Regional Medical Center just over one hour after the accident occurred.

Welton was driving northbound on an unnamed road inside the state park south of Cameron when the car came into a slight downhill curve. The driver lost control and the car went off the east side of the road and struck a tree.

Ms. Welton was not using a seatbelt and the car was demolished in the accident at 11:40 Monday morning. Assisting at the scene were Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Cameron Fire Department, and Cameron Emergency Medical Services.

