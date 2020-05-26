Winston teen accused of assaulting family charged in Daviess County

A Winston teen accused of assaulting his brothers Sunday has been arrested and charged in Daviess County. Online court information shows 18 year old Cyrus Wildman faces charges of felony third degree domestic assault and misdemeanor fourth degree domestic assault—first or second offense. Bond was denied.

A probable cause statement says Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office observed red abrasions and bruising to Wildman’s 14 year old brother’s forehead, scalp, right eye, and right arm. The officer also saw red marks and bruising on the 11 year old brother’s left arm. The probable cause statement accuses Wildman of being intoxicated during the incident.

