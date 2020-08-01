Winston School District releases “Return to Learn” plan for upcoming school year.

The Winston R-6 School District has released a Return to Learn Plan for students and staff for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Doctor Brian Robinson says the purpose of the plan is to create a safe return to classroom instruction. The plan can be altered during the school year. Winston R-6 worked with the Daviess County Health Department to create the plan.

There will be two choices for academic instruction at Winston when the school year starts August 25th: in-person classes or virtual classes at home through Launch, a third party vendor internet-based platform with third party teachers and grades. The district will limit access to the building only to students enrolled in in-person classes. The building will open to students at 7:30 in the morning to prevent congestion in common areas.

Elementary students and teachers will remain in their class as much as possible. Teachers will create lessons that do not require students to share materials.

Masks will not be mandatory for students and staff at this time. However, they are encouraged and allowed. That could change if there are signs of an outbreak or the health department advises conditions warrant reconsideration.

If students and staff are sent home with a fever and seen by a doctor, they must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and may only return if accompanied by a doctor’s note with a diagnosis not related to a respiratory illness, influenza, or COVID-19. If they are not seen by a doctor, they must be fever-free for 72 hours. If a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, the school district will follow recommendations of the health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If Winston R-6 transitions into a virtual setting, attendance in instruction will be required. Students will be required to adhere to set schedules and completion of assignments created by the classroom teacher. The district and teachers will take into consideration that not all families can be in a virtual classroom during the day due to family constraints outside of their control.

Students who participate in virtual classes via Launch must notify the school before August 11th. Students approved for virtual instruction will begin August 24th and have until September 2nd to transfer to in-seat instruction if desired. Those approved for virtual instruction for the first semester can return to in-seat enrollment for the second semester or may remain virtual for the duration of the school year.

You may read the plan in its entirety in the embedded document below, or click on THIS LINK to open the back to school plan in a new browser window.

Winston R-VI School Return To Learn Plan





Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares