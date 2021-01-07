Winston man charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A Winston man has been charged in Daviess County with two felony counts of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle after two vehicles reported as stolen were found at his residence.

Twenty-three-year-old Joseph Leggio has also been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Bond is $10,000 cash only, and he is to be supervised by Supervision Services. He also, upon request by the court or any member of law enforcement, is to submit to any form of alcohol or drug testing immediately.

A probable cause statement from Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports the Kansas City Police Department arrested Leggio for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle. At the time of the arrest, he was said to be in possession of a stolen trailer and license plates to a stolen vehicle out of Cameron. It was believed he may have stored the vehicle at his residence.

Parker says two stolen vehicles found when searching Leggio’s residence were a sedan that appeared to be stripped apart and a pickup truck that was spray-painted in a tan camouflage pattern. The officer notes there was evidence Leggio had been stripping stolen vehicles and selling them for parts.

The probable cause statement mentions neighbors and relatives said it appeared numerous vehicles had been moving in and out of Leggio’s property for several months. The neighbors and relatives had been suspicious the vehicles may have been stolen due to him moving them late at night and early in the morning.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also allegedly located in the residence.

