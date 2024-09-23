Winners of the Dutch Oven contest at Crowder State Park announced

The annual Dutch Oven Cooking Contest took place at Crowder State Park, located west of Trenton, with participants showcasing their culinary skills across several categories.
The event brought together cooking enthusiasts who competed for top honors in main courses, soups and chilis, bread, desserts, and side dishes.
Main Course Winners:
- 1st place: Adriane Todd – Turkey Meatballs with Potatoes
- 2nd place: Mark McNally – Brisket
- 3rd place: Eric Langston – Chicken Enchilada
Soups and Chilis Winners:
- 1st place: Rachel Koehn – Chicken Fajita Soup
- 2nd place: Kevin Ringo – Gnocco
- 3rd place: Brian Weatherly – Chili
Bread Category Winners:
- 1st place: Ryan Ferguson – Cowboy Biscuit
- 2nd place: Ren Wright – Dinner Rolls
- 3rd place: Maurisa Evans – Sourdough Cinnamon
Dessert Winners:
- 1st place: Eric Langston – Hot Fudge Pudding
- 2nd place: Rachel Koehn – Apple Pie
- 3rd place: Don Hubbard – Mississippi Pie
Sides:
- 1st place: Mark McNally
The event is set to return in 2025 from September 19-21. Attendees are encouraged to mark their calendars and make their reservations early to ensure a spot in next year’s competition.