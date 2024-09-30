Winners of Jamesport Heritage Days Festival Car Show announced

The Jamesport Heritage Days Festival brought car enthusiasts from across the region to showcase their prized vehicles at the annual car show on Saturday. Sponsored by the Jamesport Lions Club, the event featured a range of categories, with winners representing both restored classics and modern vehicles.

The coveted “Best of Show” title was awarded to William West of Polo for his immaculate 1956 Chevy Bel-Air, which captured the attention of judges and spectators alike.

Winners by Category:

Best of Show : William West of Polo – 1956 Chevy Bel-Air

Stock : Denton Clark of Gallatin – 1968 Chevy Camaro

Modified : Mike Murphy of Savannah – 1956 Chevy Nomad

Truck : Richard Meek of Maysville – 1972 Chevy 3/4 Ton

Motorcycle : Larry Griffey of Kidder – 2017 Indian Roadmaster

Rat Rod : Herman Chaney of Cainsville – 1955 Chevy 3200

Work in Progress : Ron Sifers of Cameron – 1957 Chevy Handyman Wagon

Special Interest: Gary Smith of Excelsior Springs – 1931 Chevy Coupe

In addition to these top honors, the event also recognized notable runners-up in several categories:

Truck (Runner Up) : Shannon McCrary of Pattonsburg – 1984 Chevy Scottsdale

Modified (Runner Up): Russell Hugh of Liberty – 1967 Chevy Camaro

