Winners announced in Sullivan County Fair livestock competition

Officials at the Sullivan County Fair have announced winners in a variety of competitive events. Listed are the winners in each category.

Rabbits

Grand Champion Male Rabbit- Stella Hays, Liberty 4-H

Reserve Champion Male Rabbit- Maggie Aldridge, Greentop 4-H

Champion Female Rabbit- Maggie Aldrige, Greentop 4-H

Reserve Champion Female Rabbit- Stella Hays, Liberty 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Rabbit- Naylee Cassity, Green Hills 4-H

Junior Rabbit Showmanship- Stella Hays, Liberty 4-H

Senior Rabbit Showmanship- Leah Darling, East Center 4-H

Grand Champion Market Rabbit- Kimber McCabe, Green Hills 4-H

Reserve Champion Market Rabbit- Maggie Aldridge, Greentop 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Market Rabbit- Kimber McCabe, Green Hills 4-H

Poultry

Grand Champion Male Poultry- Charlie Hays, Liberty 4-H

Reserve Champion Male Poultry- Vanessa Ray, Midway 4-H

Grand Champion Female Poultry- Liam Newson, Adair Co 4-H

Reserve Champion Female Poultry- Catcher Parks, South Eagle 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Breeding Poultry- Harper Snyder, Green Hills 4-H

Junior Poultry Showmanship- Charlie Hays, Liberty 4-H

Senior Poultry Showmanship- Vanessa Ray, Midway 4-H

Grand Champion Market Poultry, Reserve Champion Market Poultry, and Sullivan County Champion Market Poultry- Harper Snyder, Green Hills 4-H

Goat

Grand Champion Buck Goat- Trinity Alexander, Lucerne 4-H

Reserve Champion Buck Goat- Trinity Alexander, Lucerne 4-H

Grand Champion Doe Goat- Ethan Ryals, Putnam County FFA

Reserve Champion Doe Goat- Greenley Aeschilman, Queen City 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Breeding Goat- Stetson Hodgen, Green City 4-H Workers

Grand Champion Market Goat- Breanna Whitlow, Schuyler Co FFA

Reserve Champion Market Goat- Breanna Whitlow, Schuyler Co FFA

Sullivan County Champion Market Goat- Stetson Hodgen, Green City 4-H Workers

Junior Goat Showmanship- Greenley Aeschilman, Queen City FFA

Senior Goat Showmanship- Rachel Darling, Kirksville FFA

Grand Champion Dairy Doe Goat- Calvin Ruiz, Putnam County FFA

Reserve Champion Dairy Doe Goat- Lucas Payne, Sunshine Kids 4-H

Grand Champion Dairy Buck Goat- Tanner Tipton, Green City FFA

Reserve Champion Dairy Buck Goat- Tanner Tipton, Green City FFA

Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship- Lucas Payne, Sunshine Kids 4-H

Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship- Tanner Tipton, Green City FFA

Sheep

Grand Champion Ram- Justin Schutter, Kirksville FFA

Reserve Champion Ram- Treyton Trent, Lucerne 4-H

Grand Champion Ewe- Justin Schutter, Kirksville FFA

Reserve Champion Ewe- Jace McWilliams, Prairie 4-H

Sullivan County Champion Breeding Sheep- Naylee Cassity, Green Hills 4-H

Grand Champion Market Lamb & Sullivan County Champion Market Lamb- BobbiAnn Richardson, Milan FFA

Reserve Champion Market Lamb- Sydney Aeschliman, Schuyler Co FFA

Grand Champion Wether Dam- Treyton Trent, Lucerne 4-H

Reserve Champion Wether Dam- Sammie Blanchard, Putnam County FFA

Junior Sheep Showmanship- Delaney Hyle, Martinstown School House Kids 4-H

Senior Sheep Showmanship- Sydney Aeschliman, Schuyler Co FFA

