Winners announced in Missouri Day Virtual Marching Festival competition

Oak Grove High School won the Buddy and Karla Hannaford sweepstakes award for overall top performance at the Missouri Days Virtual Marching Festival.

Instead of the normal practice of having in-person competition in Trenton, videos submitted by the participating schools were judged in the areas of Parade, Field Show, and the indoor categories of auxiliary and percussion.

Videos of the participating bands could be viewed by the public online via the Missouri Days Marching Festival Facebook page. In addition, the public could vote, via Facebook, for their favorites to determine Viewer’s Choice Awards. The smaller schools were the most popular in the public voting.

Viewer’s Choice Awards went to Stewartsville in Parade, Worth County in indoor auxiliary, Moravia, Iowa in Indoor Percussion, and the IKM Manning School in Manning, Iowa in Field Show.

Checking how the Viewer’s Choice winners did in the regular judging, Stewartsville also was first among the entries in class one parade. Worth County was second among the entries in class one Indoor auxiliary. Moravia, Iowa was first among the entries in class one Indoor Percussion. IKM Manning, Iowa was first among the entries in class two Field Show.

Thirty (30) Missouri and Iowa high schools entered the competition and were divided into five classes, determined by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

Oak Grove, the winner of the Buddy and Karla Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for overall top performance, in class four. Oak Grove was entered in each of the events.

Photo by Katrina Berban on Unsplash

