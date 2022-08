Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Winners have been announced from those participating in “Chalk on the Walk” in Downtown Trenton on August 26, 2022.

Youth Division

Kennedy Cross placed first

Noah Bailey was second

Lyric Olmstead placed third

Teen Division

Alyssa Bunnell received first place

Jayden Gannon placed second

Jessie Bailey was third

Adult Division

Sheridan Mounce placed first

Ashlen Busick was second

Sandy Gomel placed third

Judges Choice Award

Sandy Gomel

There were 26 entries in Chalk on the Walk.