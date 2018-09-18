Winners announced for entries in Calamity Jane Days car show

Sunday’s car show in Princeton for Calamity Jane Days drew 71 entries. Judging took place in several original and modified categories with first and second place awards were issued in 15 categories at the car show.

The top awards given included Judge’s choice to Peter Anderson of Gilman City with a 1952 Chevy.

Best of show among Ford vehicle: a 1966 Shelby G T 350 from Ben Green of Chillicothe.

Best of show among G-M vehicles: a 1955 Chevy Bel Air by Mike Sisul of Centerville, Iowa.

Best of show among MoPar entries: a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner from Frank and Linda Holt of Harris.

Best of a show in the category called “some other brand” was a 1946 Army Jeep from Paul Smith of Princeton.

Best paint award went to Pete Hill of Grant City on his 1957 Chevy Bel Air.