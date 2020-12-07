Winners announced during Christmas events in Milan

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Winners have been announced following last weekend’s Christmas events in Milan.

According to Terri Lynn Richardson of the Milan Old Timers group, first place in judging went to Sullivan county title in business decorating; Don Dennis on South Market Street for residential decorating; and to the Eddy Family with a Who Ville entry in the Christmas parade.

Second and third place awards also were given in each category.

Business Decorating: 2nd place– First Missouri Bank; 3rd place– Putnam County State Bank Residential Decorating: 2nd place–Mayilin Legva at 123 North State Street; 3rd place Adelina Gutierrez at 205 West 4th Street.

Float Decorating Contest: 2nd place–Milan U-Save; 3rd Place– Milan Elks Lodge

