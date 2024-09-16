Winners announced at the Spickard Fall Festival’s baby show

The Spickard Fall Festival has announced the winners of its annual baby show, with children competing in various age categories.
Below is a list of the winners by category:
- First place Boys (7-12 months): Hunter Banner, son of Molly Wyant
- First place Girls (one-year-olds): Kassandra Glenn, daughter of Alyssa Hickman and Ethan Glenn
- First place Girls (two-year-olds): Catherine Metcalf, daughter of Tiffany Koehl and Tim Metcalf
- First place Girls (age 3): A tie between Brinkley McIntosh, daughter of Keyonna and Tanner Coffman, and Adalynn Coffman, daughter of Keyonna and Tanner Coffman