Winners announced at Chalk on the Walk event

The winners have been announced from Five Points Alive’s and Main Street Trenton’s Chalk on the Walk.

First place in the youth division went to Annie Currie, second place to Matthew Cross, and third place to Rachel Bass.

For the teen division, first place went to Sophia Currie, second place to Emma Roberts, and third place to Olivia Roberts.

For the adult division, first place went to Sheridan Mounce, second place to Karen Rorebeck, and third place to Zeb Sthuelle.

Judges choice for Thursday, August 13th’s Chalk on the Walk went to Claire Utley.

